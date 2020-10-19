Sentivate - DeFi Social Liquidity Mining/Staking

A quick summary of what Sentivate is itself: This project is producing a hybrid web that merges aspects of both the decentralized web and centralized web together, so that the resources of both ecosystems will be available to developers and users on the platform. This hybrid web will have an improved version of HTTP called UDSP (Universal Data Transport Protocol), a new Domain Registrar system, and more.Besides being a great project to get involved with, Sentivate is launching a staking program that allows users to stake equivalent amounts of SNTVT tokens and ETH on the SNTVT Uniswap market, and then in addition to Uniswap transaction fees, they can earn more SNTVT by staking their UNI-V2 tokens. The entire process is automated using Parachute's ParJar interface, and the rewards are huge (160% APR if you stake for over 90 days).Reward Rates & Lockup Periods:A more in-depth post about it can be found here. If anyone has any questions about how this program will work, let me know.