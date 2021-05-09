Sennheiser sells off headphone business

T

That_Sound_Guy

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 29, 2002
Messages
2,510
Still keeping the Sennheiser brand is interesting risk on both sides. For Sennheiser, if the devices get worse, they will suffer. If the products get better, Senn gets the credit. Makes sense as I would likely never even look at Sonova headphones in the crowded prosumer market. Hope this improves their quality that has slipped in recent times. I know their pro wireless mics have suffered recently, have had to replace a lot of the ones we installed with Shure.
 
NukeDukem

NukeDukem

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 15, 2011
Messages
2,441
Love my HD 800's. I swear they're some kind of alien tech. Just phenominal soundstage, combined with the CMSS 3D off my Titanium HD they upped my gaming experience to a new level of immersion. I hope the brand can maintain this kind of quality moving forward.
 
H

harvestor

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2009
Messages
150
Im torn if i should buy another set of HD800’s to stash away because i love them and the quality of them, or if i should wait and see if there is any improvements.
 
B00nie

B00nie

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 1, 2012
Messages
9,009
Let's just hope that they won't make their headphones such as to promote the sales of the hearing aids (n):unsure:
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
20,001
WTF why!!!!! nooooooooooooooooo. Only owned Senn's for like the last....15 years... :(

Sadly, their competition is likeLY BEATS and other crappy products the general consumer thinks are the best things they have EVER owned!
 
OFaceSIG

OFaceSIG

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2009
Messages
2,624
Consumer markets are fickle and difficult to navigate. Strike the right product at the right price and you can print money (the iPhone). If you make a good product and can't convince consumers it'll change their life you'll not likely make much (Ronco food dehydrator). I don't blame them for the move, but as a consumer it makes me sad. Sennheisser has a hell of a name and if you're under 70 you've likely never heard of Sonova.
 
P

pippenainteasy

Gawd
Joined
May 20, 2016
Messages
889
I thought about buying the HD8XX but I knew rumors of the company trying to sell were floating around. Guess I'll avoid it now, trying to get support is probably gonna be dubious.
 
