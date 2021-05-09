Sennheiser sells off headphone business

Still keeping the Sennheiser brand is interesting risk on both sides. For Sennheiser, if the devices get worse, they will suffer. If the products get better, Senn gets the credit. Makes sense as I would likely never even look at Sonova headphones in the crowded prosumer market. Hope this improves their quality that has slipped in recent times. I know their pro wireless mics have suffered recently, have had to replace a lot of the ones we installed with Shure.
Love my HD 800's. I swear they're some kind of alien tech. Just phenominal soundstage, combined with the CMSS 3D off my Titanium HD they upped my gaming experience to a new level of immersion. I hope the brand can maintain this kind of quality moving forward.
Consumer markets are fickle and difficult to navigate. Strike the right product at the right price and you can print money (the iPhone). If you make a good product and can't convince consumers it'll change their life you'll not likely make much (Ronco food dehydrator). I don't blame them for the move, but as a consumer it makes me sad. Sennheisser has a hell of a name and if you're under 70 you've likely never heard of Sonova.