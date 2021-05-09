Sennheiser sells off headphone business

Still keeping the Sennheiser brand is interesting risk on both sides. For Sennheiser, if the devices get worse, they will suffer. If the products get better, Senn gets the credit. Makes sense as I would likely never even look at Sonova headphones in the crowded prosumer market. Hope this improves their quality that has slipped in recent times. I know their pro wireless mics have suffered recently, have had to replace a lot of the ones we installed with Shure.