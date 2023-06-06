Senators send letter questioning Mark Zuckerberg over Meta’s LLaMA leak

erek
Hmm, the model weights were leaked to 4chan or what?
"“The pivots in AI are huge, and we are asking society to come along for the ride,” she said in the April interview. “That’s why, more than ever, we need to invite people to see the technology more transparently and lean into transparency.”
However, Pineau doesn’t fully align herself with statements from OpenAI that cite safety concerns as a reason to keep models closed. “I think these are valid concerns, but the only way to have conversations in a way that really helps us progress is by affording some level of transparency,” she told VentureBeat.
She pointed to Stanford’s Alpaca project as an example of “gated access” — where Meta made the LLaMA weights available for academic researchers, who fine-tuned the weights to create a model with slightly different characteristics.
“We welcome this kind of investment from the ecosystem to help with our progress,” she said. But while she did not comment to VentureBeat on the 4chan leak that led to the wave of other LLaMA models, she told the Verge in a press statement, “While the [LLaMA] model is not accessible to all … some have tried to circumvent the approval process.”
Pineau did emphasize that Meta received complaints on both sides of the debate regarding its decision to partially open LLaMA. “On the one hand, we have many people who are complaining it’s not nearly open enough, they wish we would have enabled commercial use for these models,” she said. “But the data we train on doesn’t allow commercial usage of this data. We are respecting the data.”
However, there are also concerns that Meta was too open and that these models are fundamentally dangerous. “If people are equally complaining on both sides, maybe we didn’t do too bad in terms of making it a reasonable model,” she said. “I will say this is something we always monitor and with each of our releases, we carefully look at the trade-offs in terms of benefits and potential harm.”"
Source: https://venturebeat.com/ai/senators-send-letter-questioning-mark-zuckerberg-over-metas-llama-leak/
