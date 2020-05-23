erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,132
Hmm, will it actually get built or be suspended?
"Huawei chip-design subsidiary HiSilicon is TSMC’s second-largest customer after Apple and accounts for about 14 percent of TSMC’s sales. The new Department of Commerce restrictions are expected to impact TSMC’s sales to HiSilicon.
The security of the microelectronics supply chain is critical to U.S. national defense. Assuring that chips purchased by the U.S. government are not security risks is a tremendous challenge. A disruption in the microelectronics market or a loss of confidence in the security of equipment for the U.S. military, intelligence or other governmental agencies would prove devastating, the letter said.
The senators said that a one-off investment like the proposed TSMC facility is inadequate to rebuilding U.S. manufacturing capacity in microelectronics, which is essential to U.S. national and economic security. Unfortunately, there is no evidence that the Trump administration has a comprehensive, integrated plan for achieving this, they added."
https://www.eetimes.com/senators-seek-suspension-of-tsmc-us-fab-project/#
