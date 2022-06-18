Senators call for US to follow EU's lead in creating a national standard for phone chargers

Senators call for US to follow EU's lead in creating a national standard for phone chargersBYSTEPHEN SCHENCK
It's finally happening: in just a couple short years, all smartphones sold in Europe will have to support a common charger, and that means USB-C. While practically all Android phones that matter already embrace the industry standard, Apple's going to have to swallow its pride and upgrade its hardware if it wants to keep doing business in the EU. And while this is all an undeniable victory for consumers, what about those of us who aren't in Europe? A group of US senators is on the case, and this week expressed its demands that America legislate its own standard for a common charger.