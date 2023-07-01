Semiconductors for Defence Experts: Transistors to Supercomputers

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,405
Cool
"#hpc #transistors #computing
In this presentation, I was asked to cover computing for a more defence focused audience: specifically, DSTL, part of the MoD. After my first slide deck submission, I was asked to simplify, so I did, and here's the result. It went down quite well. "
"#hpc #transistors #computing
In this presentation, I was asked to cover computing for a more defence focused audience: specifically, DSTL, part of the MoD. After my first slide deck submission, I was asked to simplify, so I did, and here's the result. It went down quite well. "