Ai dev is so strongly Linux based and those machines are more to connect to from your computer than directly use, they will come with Nvidia DGX os (linux).



It could be, a microsoft windows arm-Nvidia version, but if it is that one, why say almost assuredly Nvidia fault..., that would be likely candidate too. Wasn't digits (now called Spark) always been a consumer facing product, they already took pre-order/reservation open to the public I think, same for the competitor using that chips:

Well depends on your definition of consumer I guess.Digits as you say is AI focused. As such Linux is the more logical OS over windows.When I say they have a consumer launch coming up. I mean for normal mass market use. Laptops, gaming handhelds... mini PCs. Rumors have said windows arm, other rumors have said SteamOS. The SteamOS rumors though to be fair mostly stem from Valve themselves making changes to both Proton and DXVK that seem to be bringing up ARM support. (may not be related to Nvidia at all). Valve also has VR products coming up it seems and those probably use ARM chips. So Nvidia shipping something with SteamOS may just be someones fever dream. It makes the most sense that Nvidia if they are planning a gaming laptop powered by Nvidia hardware would be using ARM windows.Why it would be Microsofts fault? I mean why do AMD CPUs require core parking in windows? Under Linux the Linux scheudler knows exatly what to do, the gains from core parking in Linux are so ludicarisly small it doesn't make sense to bother doing it, as the scheudler mostly knows exactly what to do. Intel we all know solved the windows is a terrible OS issues with their big Little chips by building in their own thread scheudling right into the hardware. Intel shouldn't have had to do that, in fact it makes almost no sense to do that.... accept that Intel knew MS would be incapable of doing it properly. AMD has been too nice to say hey MS you are fucking us here. Nvidia isn't as nice, if they are planning a ARM windows chip... its going to require some advance scheudling and Nvidia will probably blame MS. (and imo if that is the case they might be right to do so)