Selling Nintendo Switch Online Family Plan spots

Have 5 spots of a Nintendo switch family plan looking to fill. Plan will be starting Friday 23rd 2022 and goes for 12 full months. Attached are all the features of the online plan, most notably online multiplayer and cloud saves.
For all intents and purposes this is an individual plan with your own eShop etc and nothing is tied to the other members.
Individual plan goes for $19.99, selling remaining spots for $7 GS or $6.50 F&F PayPal.
Feel free to shoot me a pm or post.here with any questions. Any remaining unfilled spots will go up on eBay Friday.
[EXPIRY DATE] : 23-DECEMBER-2023
You are buying 1 spot in a family membership (standard version).
For information on how it works, please see "Instructions"
For information on what is included, please see "Benefits"
Instructions
1. Register a Nintendo account on your Switch console (or via nintendo.com).
2. Send your email address to me through here and or in PayPal
3. You will receive an invitation email on Friday when plan is created
4. Click on this link and choose "Join Family Group" to activate your membership.
Benefits
- Online Multiplayer
- SNES + NES game collection
- Access to the Save Data Cloud
- Exclusive Offers + Nintendo Online App
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Does this work in the U.S, UK, Australia, Canada, Europe etc?
A: Yes, it is worldwide. It works on any Nintendo account in any region
Q: If I am already a member of another Switch Online family group will this work?
A: No, you will need to first remove yourself from the other plan before joining this one.
You can do so by going to https://accounts.nintendo.com/family
Q: In a family membership do other members have access to my information, data or games?
A: No, other members do not have access to your games, save data or anything else.
