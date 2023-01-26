Selling my AMD Threadripper (With Motherboard and RAM) and my XFX 6900XT

Hello fellow posters. I am selling my Threadripper and XFX 6900XT card.



The Threadripper is a 3970x, the motherboard is a Gigabyte Aorus Pro WiFi TRX40 with 64 GB (4x16GB sticks) Corsair CMW32GX4M2E3200C16 model number.



The XFX is an AMD 6900 XT which has served me well.



The computer was used for Video rendering and gaming. No overclocks except what the Aorus software set it at (4.2GHz on the CPU) as I required stability. System runs all games and multi-threaded applications like a champ. The machine was usually kept free of dust and in a smoke free environment.



I would like to sell everything together for $3000. I will separate the video card and sell it for $650 if you choose.



The combo CPU/RAM/MB will not be parted out as it is being sold as a unit for $2500



Shipping (not included) method is up to you. Insurance is required. It will be shipped from either the 33703 (St. Pete, FL) or 34209 (Bradenton, FL)



Paypal only. My ebay profile is "Curlznwdc" and my heat ID is "TonyBozSPFL"



PM me if you have any questions. Happy Hunting!!!!