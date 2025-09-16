  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Selling DDR5 Kinston Memory

T

The Cobra

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
3,715
Selling some Kingston DDR5-6000 memory. Two 32GB Kits (2x16GB) Memory works fine, tested last month. Only used for three days in a test build and been sitting on a shelf.

Asking $150 plus shipping.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_2599.jpeg
    IMG_2599.jpeg
    286.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_2598.jpeg
    IMG_2598.jpeg
    346.9 KB · Views: 0
