sell the 3080 x2 for a 4090?

I have 2x 3080 evga 10gb cards that i ordered about 3 months ago with a pre built system. I am really wondering if i should go founder 4090. The company wants 2k for the card. I did get a bonus of $2,500 and i could sell the cards for $500 each as i work offshore and they have every little use. Or i could build out a second system as i have a 12900k on my desk and a 13900k in system the second system could get one of the 3080's and render 24/7 for the 3 weeks i am in when i always come home and i won't have the heat. Its just i don't want to get stuck again not being able to get a card for 2 years. Did anyone want a 4090 and then just feel like keeping the 3080?