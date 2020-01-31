Sell my 3900x or use it in a server

So, I have a 3900x sitting her collecting dust. I replaced it with a 3950x. I plan on building a server in the not too distant future that will be a jack of all trades, backups, security camera DVR, Plex, etc. I've already got all the components needed except motherboard, CPU, and RAM. Originally, I was going to drop in a 3600 for the CPU. I'm guessing I could sell the 3900x and maybe clear $400 after shipping and fees. That would cover the 3600, a lower tier mobo, and leave a little to go towards RAM. But, I could also just throw the 3900x into the server. However, I'm thinking that's overkill for what the server will be doing. What do you think?
 
