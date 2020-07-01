Sell MSI Gaming X 1080 Ti before used prices drop?

I still have the box and actually just cleaned it the other day while changing to a new case.



Ive only bought/sold used hardware locally. I've just heard too many stories that'd give me headaches.



Maybe I'm thinking that the 3000 series is going to be such a leap foward that it'll drop the older gen hardware's prices drop like a rock. My fear is that it'll only be worth $250-300 after the 3000 release.



The only game I really have my eye on in Cyberpunk in the near future (D4 as well, but who knows when that's coming out). If I can still sell it for around $400 at that time (CP2077 release) and put towards a 3000 series I think I'll be happy.