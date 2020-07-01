Sell MSI Gaming X 1080 Ti before used prices drop?

I have a 6700k/1080 ti desktop that doesn't get much use right now. I usually just use my gaming laptop (gigabyte aero 15x w/ a 1070MQ) hooked up to an LG B9 OLED.

I see that they are still going for $500+ on ebay and Craigslist (I haven't checked FB Marketplace because no FB account).

I do plan on getting NVidia 3000 series to take advantage of HDMI 2.1 (and GSync on my LG OLED). The money I get from this card will just go towards the new one once those are out.

Should I sell my card now before prices drop? How much do you think 1080 ti price will drop once the Nvidia 3000 series comes out?
 
I’ve seen 1080 Ti cards going for low-$400s on these forums. They might sell for a little more on eBay but then you’ll be butt raped with fees. On Craigslist you always list for 20% higher than you expect to sell. At this point it probably doesn’t matter if you sell or wait.
 
If you are not using it, sell it for $450-$500 shipped on here. You’ll easily get that if it’s taken care of, clean and has original box and what not. Someone will take it 100%.
 
bizzmeister said:
If you are not using it, sell it for $450-$500 shipped on here. You’ll easily get that if it’s taken care of, clean and has original box and what not. Someone will take it 100%.
I still have the box and actually just cleaned it the other day while changing to a new case.

Ive only bought/sold used hardware locally. I've just heard too many stories that'd give me headaches.

Maybe I'm thinking that the 3000 series is going to be such a leap foward that it'll drop the older gen hardware's prices drop like a rock. My fear is that it'll only be worth $250-300 after the 3000 release.

The only game I really have my eye on in Cyberpunk in the near future (D4 as well, but who knows when that's coming out). If I can still sell it for around $400 at that time (CP2077 release) and put towards a 3000 series I think I'll be happy.
 
Geezus said:
I still have the box and actually just cleaned it the other day while changing to a new case.

Ive only bought/sold used hardware locally. I've just heard too many stories that'd give me headaches.

Maybe I'm thinking that the 3000 series is going to be such a leap foward that it'll drop the older gen hardware's prices drop like a rock. My fear is that it'll only be worth $250-300 after the 3000 release.

The only game I really have my eye on in Cyberpunk in the near future (D4 as well, but who knows when that's coming out). If I can still sell it for around $400 at that time (CP2077 release) and put towards a 3000 series I think I'll be happy.
Prices fall eventually man, but the 1080Ti is still a beast of a card. If your not using, sell it now. Like yesterday.

That is, if you want to get the most you can for it.
 
