Sell MSI Gaming X 1080 Ti before used prices drop?

I have a 6700k/1080 ti desktop that doesn't get much use right now. I usually just use my gaming laptop (gigabyte aero 15x w/ a 1070MQ) hooked up to an LG B9 OLED.
I see that they are still going for $500+ on ebay and Craigslist (I haven't checked FB Marketplace because no FB account).
I do plan on getting NVidia 3000 series to take advantage of HDMI 2.1 (and GSync on my LG OLED). The money I get from this card will just go towards the new one once those are out.
Should I sell my card now before prices drop? How much do you think 1080 ti price will drop once the Nvidia 3000 series comes out?
