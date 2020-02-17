Sell Bitmain Antminer S9i 13,5 THs with PSU

Hi!

Fast sale Bitmain Antminer S9i 13,5 THs.

Buy date 04/2018.

Stock 202 pc's (5 pallets)

Price for all 8000 USD + deliverity price, minimal sell stock 10 pc's. For 10 pc's price 650 USD + deliverity price.

Worldship: For one pallet max 130 USD.

Only pre-pay 100% or 30%.

If you want pre-pay 30%. Price will be 8000 USD + deliverity price + 10% + *Our employee ticket to your country + 2-3 night's in hotel.

It's like send to Georia. Befor sending you pay 2400 USD, when you get it you pay 5600 USD + 800 USD + 550 USD + 650 USD + 170 USD = 7770 USD + 2400 USD = 10 170 USD or 50,35 USD per pc's

If you pay 100% it's will be 8000 USD + 550 USD = 8550 USD or 42,33 USD per pc's

*Sending is made out to the employee who will come to you in the country and take miners from deliverity company. And he will give you only after payment the remaining amount.



My watsup: +371 25555578