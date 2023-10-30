Selecting the right monitor for GPU

First post here -

I'm shopping for a "best budget 27-32" gaming monitor under $350" that utilizes most features that my GPU supports (GeForce GTX 1050 6GB). I'm not usually a PC gamer, I have Xbox X (soon to upgrade to Xbox Series X) for that but I still want the gaming capability. I want to utilize 4K (60Hz min), HDR and G-SYNC. I did some research and narrowed it down to the ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q 28” @$290 and the LG 32UN500-W 32" @$250.

I was leaning towards the Asus until I noticed the DataPort was a 1.2 version instead of 1.4 which is what my GPU has. I had read previously that the DataPort 1.2 @ 3840x2160 60Hz might not support HDR but I can't verify this.

Does anyone have any insight into this?

Thanks!
 
you card is a 1080/60 card, get any basic 1080 monitor and call it a day. you will not get 4k/60/hdr/vrr out of it.
welcome to [H] btw.
 
Just because you can set the desktop resolution at that, does not mean you can play a game at that resolution. A static 2D destop and a 3D game engine are two completely different things.
 
Wolfy said:
The card does 3840x2160 4K @ 60Hz. The max resolution is 7680x4320 @ 60Hz
Your 1050 can output a 4k HDR signal, but any game you play will need to be rendered at a much lower resolution, or you'll get extremely low FPS and the game will look like a slide show.

The monitors you have picked out should still work fine though, GSYNC will definitely be beneficial. Since you're also using them with an Xbox it's probably good to go with 4k.
It's just not what someone would consider "right monitor for the GPU". If you only used it for your PC it would be better to spend less and get a 1080p monitor.
 
My main usage won't be gaming. Actually I don't have PC games anymore since I got the Xbox. It was way too expensive upgrading the computer every few years just to keep up newer game requirements.
 
For typical usage I don't need 4K but I have this old computer with 4k capable GPU and I need a new monitor so I figured I would buy a budget 4k monitor.

I do use older computers as multimedia devices around the house driving 4K tv's.
 
