Selecting the right monitor for GPU

First post here -
I'm shopping for a "best budget 27-32" gaming monitor under $350" that utilizes most features that my GPU supports (GeForce GTX 1050 6GB). I'm not usually a PC gamer, I have Xbox X (soon to upgrade to Xbox Series X) for that but I still want the gaming capability. I want to utilize 4K (60Hz min), HDR and G-SYNC. I did some research and narrowed it down to the ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q 28” @$290 and the LG 32UN500-W 32" @$250.
I was leaning towards the Asus until I noticed the DataPort was a 1.2 version instead of 1.4 which is what my GPU has. I had read previously that the DataPort 1.2 @ 3840x2160 60Hz might not support HDR but I can't verify this.
Does anyone have any insight into this?
Thanks!
