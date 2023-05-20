SEGGER adds 64-bit support to Embedded Studio for Arm cores

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,419
Nice 64bit support
“"We see a migration to 64-bit cores, even for a typical embedded application, simply because many modern SoCs and FPGAs use them,” said Ivo Geilenbruegge, Managing Director of SEGGER. “This makes support for Arm64 important for our customer base. We continue to keep our products cutting-edge and multi-platform for everything from small microcontrollers up to devices with multiple Arm Cortex-A 64-bit cores. One IDE fits all!”
Embedded Studio's built-in debugger natively supports J-Link, suitable for automated testing and, with its integration of the GDB remote protocol, also enables the use of third-party debug probes.
Under SEGGER's Friendly License, Embedded Studio is available for unlimited evaluation, and for educational and non-commercial purposes, free of charge, with no restrictions in terms of code size, features or duration of use.”
Sourcebook: https://www.newelectronics.co.uk/co...bit-support-to-embedded-studio-for-arm-cores/
