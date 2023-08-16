Segeate Exos or WD/Hitachi ultrastar 18TB for unraid?

Just picked up a used dell poweredge server with 14 drive bays. Planning on using unraid to mess around but wondered which drive I should get. Is the obvious choice still the WD/hitachi drives?
Planning on getting the recertified ones from serverpartdeals.
WD/Hitachi vs Segate.
Also while I'm on the subject of unraid is 128gb enough for NAS, Plex and some dockers?
