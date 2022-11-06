Sega Wants To Know What Mini Console Fans Would Like To See Next

So, we already got a couple of Sega Genesis Mini's (Megadrive outside the US) and a Game Gear Micro. I really think that this survey will come down to the question of the Saturn Mini vs. the Dreamcast Mini.Now, I love both consoles but I am definitely on the side of a Saturn mini. Yes, it was much less popular in the west than the Dreamcast, but that is exactly why we should want it. Western Saturn games were often produced in extremely low quantity and are now some of the most expensive used games on Ebay right now. I would love to see some of the Saturn's amazing gems like Panzar Dragoon Saga, Shining Force III, Dragon Force, Shining the Holy Ark, Shining Wisdom, etc become available to gamers in a legitimate way that doesn't involve paying hundreds of dollars to some random seller on Ebay. It would also be great if Sega would offer the games they release on the mini console on Steam as well like has been done with their Genesis library for a while now.I will be curious to see how emulation goes for the Saturn on a mini-console. Saturn is a nasty console to emulate and even an overclocked Raspberry Pi 4b doesn't have an easy time with it thanks to the 8 processors that the Saturn had. Frankly, emulating the Dreamcast is a lot easier even though it is more advanced hardware. I am not sure how the emulation is done exactly on the mini-consoles, maybe Sega will opt for hardware-level emulation on the mini which might provide a much better results than the software level emulation that is done on Retropie. If Sega is going to stick with software emulation though I am not sure that the Saturn Mini will be feasible unless the hardware is going to be considerably faster than a Pi 4b.