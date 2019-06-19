SEGA removes Alpha Protocol from sale on digital storefronts (UPDATE: It's back on GOG and Steam)

Armenius
Extremely [H]
I was going to bump one of the older threads, but they looked all toxic as hell, mostly stemming from one user who had a hate boner for this game.
SEGA stated that Alpha Protocol was removed from sale on Steam and other digital storefronts due to an "expiry of publishing rights." No further information was given, though people speculate it is due to the use of licensed music as is usually the death knell for other games in the digital age.
Publishers and developers need to warn people when this is going to happen as was done with Alan Wake. I think a stealth removal such as this is both disrespectful to the industry as a whole and its customers.
https://www.gamewatcher.com/news/sega-removes-obsidian-s-spy-rpg-alpha-protocol-from-sale
https://www.gamewatcher.com/news/sega-removes-obsidian-s-spy-rpg-alpha-protocol-from-sale