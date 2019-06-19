SEGA removes Alpha Protocol from sale on digital storefronts (UPDATE: It's back on GOG and Steam)

Good video on Alpha Protocol, the circumstances behind why it got pulled and what it took to bring it back - including interviews with some of the GOG team:I'm a firm believer that game preservation is becoming increasingly important regardless of one's thoughts on any particular game. It's incredibly easy for publishers to let agreements expire (such as in the case of the licensed songs), resulting in games having to be delisted, and the process of getting them relisted can take years if it happens at all.Seems like this was as low as $2 on Steam at one point so I agree the price on GOG seems high but better than it not being available anywhere at all, plus it's not like they simply created a web page and listed it, they had 18 months of legal expenses and reworked the game for modern systems (the video talks about something they fixed that was preventing many people from playing the game).