Sega / Nintendo Dev Kit Police Raid

“Nintendo sues Palworld, Nintendo sues Switch emulation devs...and Nintendo just basically dislikes everyone...but now it's time Sega gets into the mix (No Sega why??) by compelling the British Police to raid a resellers home, who legally purchased a lot of development hardware during a Sega office auction...and seize a bunch of Nintendo 3DS dev kits and Wii U dev kits!”
https://www.timeextension.com/news/...tendo-dev-kits-it-had-negligently-disposed-of
View: https://youtu.be/Sy9Eb8J0xGk?si=DZe1wLw6zXqKdbEQ
