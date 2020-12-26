Sega Just Showed Off A Prototype Handheld For The First Time Ever

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,403
1609021543489.png


"A nice surprise was that Miyazaki showed off a prototype of the console that has, up until now, never been seen in public. Still retaining the "Venus" codename, the prototype Nomad is rather fetching, and arguably more attractive than the oddly-shaped system we actually got. (What is that slanting top section all about, anyway?)

This year, Sega paid tribute to its most famous handheld console, the Game Gear, by releasing a micro version exclusively in Japan."


https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2..._a_prototype_handheld_for_the_first_time_ever
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top