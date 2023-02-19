Sega Is Giving Its Employees Significant Raises

Why can’t Blizzard be more like Sega

“Looking ahead, Sega has several projects in development. Like a Dragon: Ishin releases later this month, Company of Heroes 3 is being published by the company, and a new mobile game being led by Nier Automata's writer-director Yoko Taro has a very weird plot involving sentient Sega games and a corrupt version of the company that has taken over the world.”

Source: https://www.gamespot.com/articles/sega-is-giving-its-employees-significant-raises/1100-6511624/
 
I would like to see Sega come out with another home system, but it'll probably be another Poor Man's x86 PC.
 
