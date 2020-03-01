Sega Drops A Huge Hint About ‘Phantasy Star Online 2’ Open Beta Plans

Does this matter for anyone on here? Could be pretty sweet!

"What I can tell you is that for an 8-year old game, it still looks and runs like a dream on both PC and Xbox One X, and it’s absolutely one of the best MMO Action RPGs you could sink your time into. With the added bonus of it being completely free to play. No progression or content is locked away, and I’ve spent at least 50 hours on the Japanese PSO2 server without even considering spending real-world money.

At any rate, it looks like the wait is almost over and I’ll keep you posted on all the major PSO2 NA news coming from Sega."

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jasonevangelho/2020/02/29/sega-drops-a-huge-hint-about-the-phantasy-star-online-2-open-beta/#dbc603d73813
 
I'll for sure check it out, was a huge fan of the original PSO (on my beloved Dreamcast). What makes this even better is that my town will have fiber optic by then; I've been mostly avoiding multiplayer games due to lag/slow rural internet.
 
I'll for sure check it out, was a huge fan of the original PSO (on my beloved Dreamcast). What makes this even better is that my town will have fiber optic by then; I've been mostly avoiding multiplayer games due to lag/slow rural internet.
you still got that dreamcast or what?
 
