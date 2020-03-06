SEGA "Best of Japan" sale on Steam - Yakuza Bundle $27, Valkyria Chronicles Bundle $24, plus a la carte and other game sales.

SEGA has been one of the Japanese publishers to embrace the PC platform, especially via Steam. They're running a "best of Japan" sale now which has deep discounts on many titlesAside from the older or lesser known titles/series, two series stand out as offering record (according to ITAD historical metrics) discounts for their latest entries - Yakuza and Valkyria Chronicles!After years on Playstation exclusively, the Yakuza series of 3rd person Tokyo gangster adventures has been thriving on PC. All the titles include extra content, are uncensored, and have original Japanese audio - elements not always present on original console releases! You can pick up the entire Yakuza series to date on Steam via a Bundle for $27 (61% off), and if you own existing titles you can pick up the remainder at larger discounts. Otherwise, the titles currently on sale are..Yakuza 0 (the prequel set in the 80s) - $5 (75% off)Yakuza Kiwami (the enhanced remake of the original Yakuza from the PS2 era) - $10 (50% off)Yakuza Kiwami 2 (the enhanced remake of Yakuza 2 from the PS2 era) - $15 (50% off) ; its Clan Creator DLC is $5 (50% off).The other major series highlighted is the unique tactical military JRPG with anime styling, Valkyria Chronicles! The original was a sleeper hit on PS3, but its unique turn based tactical battle system with real-time movement/combat, military setting, and character designs by a famous manga artist propelled it to acclaim ; its PC port introduced tons of new fans and sold well enough that the latest entry was released multi-platform concurrently, including PC! Both titles come with all DLC , including bonus maps, side missions, and expansion campaigns included! You can get the bundle of both PC titles for $24 (65% off), complete your set at a larger discount, or purchase a la carteValkyria Chronicles ( The original that started it all ) - $10 (50% off)Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition ( Don't be put off by the "4" , it takes place at the same time as VC1 from a different perspective. Totally stand alone, though you may get the most out of it playing VC1 first) - $17 (66% off)Those who may wonder what happened to 2 and 3, after the PS3 release of the original VC, the direct sequels were released for the mobile PSP platform, which required some changes.. VC2 got a Western release but between the lower popularity of the PSP vs Japan, it didn't sell up to expectations. Thus, VC3 remained Japan only though successful in its native market to spawn an enhanced "extra edition" version. Fans have been asking for PC / modern console remakes of VC2 and VC3 EE, but for the moment they can only be played via emulation.Along with these main series, other titles such as Puyo Puyo Tetris, Binary Domain , and Shining Resonance Refrain are also on sale.