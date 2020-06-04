erek
Opinion?
"Sega also announced a new console for Japan, the miniaturized throwback Game Gear Micro. The extremely tiny console will come in four different color options, each with its own set of games. The console will launch on October 6 in Japan, and there's no word on a release in the West. Still, if you've ever wanted OutRun literally in the palm of your hand, this might be your best bet.
GameSpot has officially kicked off Play For All--a celebration of all things gaming. Join us as we bring you the summer's hottest news, previews, interviews, features, and videos, as well as raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts and Black Lives Matter with the help of our friends from around the gaming world. Check out the Play For All schedule for more."
https://www.gamespot.com/articles/sega-announces-mysterious-fog-gaming-program-will-/1100-6477989/
