Seem right to you!?

kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
28,151
Eviljoker said:
Well if it’s fake, eBay will cover you.
It's people like you that cause ebay's fees to be ridiculous because they have to cover the cost of any buyers claim when they get obviously scammed if they can't recover the money.

DON'T POST THIS SHIT!!!!

You OBVIOUSLY are not going to get 1080Ti for $80 shipped.
 
Eviljoker said:
People like me trying to catch a good deal?? Nothing wrong with taking a chance..
Yes there is. You are causing MY ebay fees to rise because they have to be responsible for YOUR stupidity.

You might as well send your money directly to a Nigerian prince or pay for your electric bill with iTunes gift cards.
 
Eviljoker said:
Yea that’s not my fault.. and your being a d***.
I am being a dick. That's how stupid I think this "deal" is and the people that buy it.

And I'm sick and tired of people advertising bull shit ebay graphics cards that OBVIOUSLY ARE SCAMS.

You don't need to post it here. IT'S A SCAM.
 
E

Eviljoker

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 18, 2012
Messages
405
Well YOUR eBay fees isn’t my problem, just like MY question wasn’t yours.. it is what it is. I was just asking a legit question..
 
Eviljoker said:
Well YOUR eBay fees isn’t my problem, just like MY question wasn’t yours.. it is what it is. I was just asking a legit question..
If you can't tell that it's not a legit posting just by looking at it, I have a bridge to sell you.

1). The card is offered at a BIN of 10% of the current market value
2). The seller has very few recent feedback and the last feedback was something unrelated (car parts)
3). The seller has more than 10 available but only ever had 8 feedback total.
4). The seller hasn't had a transaction in the last 6 months.
5). The price is not a round number even though it is a US seller (e.g. some scammer seller plugged his/her local currency into a conversion tool and just posted the price).

And higher ebay fees are everyone's problem including yours. If it was $400, I'd at least give you that it's priced in the lower spectrum of being legit. $61.56? Not so much.
 
