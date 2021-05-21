Seem right to you!?

Eviljoker said: Well YOUR eBay fees isn’t my problem, just like MY question wasn’t yours.. it is what it is. I was just asking a legit question.. Click to expand...

If you can't tell that it's not a legit posting just by looking at it, I have a bridge to sell you.1). The card is offered at a BIN of 10% of the current market value2). The seller has very few recent feedback and the last feedback was something unrelated (car parts)3). The seller has more than 10 available but only ever had 8 feedback total.4). The seller hasn't had a transaction in the last 6 months.5). The price is not a round number even though it is a US seller (e.g. some scammer seller plugged his/her local currency into a conversion tool and just posted the price).And higher ebay fees are everyone's problem including yours. If it was $400, I'd at least give you that it's priced in the lower spectrum of being legit. $61.56? Not so much.