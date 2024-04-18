Seeking Strategies: Stick War Legacy Question

jameswilliam
n00b
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2024
- Messages
- 47
Hey everyone,
I've been diving into Stick War Legacy lately and I'm hooked! However, I'm facing a bit of a roadblock with the strategy.
I find it challenging to balance offense and defense effectively, especially when resources are limited. How do you manage your resources efficiently while maintaining a strong army?
Do you focus more on upgrading units or expanding your territory?
Also, what are your go-to strategies for dealing with different enemy types?
Any advice or insights would be greatly appreciated!
I've been diving into Stick War Legacy lately and I'm hooked! However, I'm facing a bit of a roadblock with the strategy.
I find it challenging to balance offense and defense effectively, especially when resources are limited. How do you manage your resources efficiently while maintaining a strong army?
Do you focus more on upgrading units or expanding your territory?
Also, what are your go-to strategies for dealing with different enemy types?
Any advice or insights would be greatly appreciated!