Seeking router recommendation - just got fiber, have significantly lower speed over wifi

Hi,



I just switched from cable to fiber for internet. I am getting excellent speed when plugged directly into the router (it's some Arris piece of ****) but when I connect devices to it via wifi, they get a decent amount less, especially if they are any distance from the router (like in a room ~20 feet away = ~200mbps less.)



If I go ahead and get my own router (which my ISP allows) can I expect a significant improvement to this?



I did a bit of research but I have not really been looking into routers for several years... I got lucky and my last few ISPs provided great routers that worked fantastic. This is the first time in a long time that I got a crappy one. I looked at a few of the Netgear ones like the RAX40, and some Asus products such as the RT-AX3000 and AC2900. (Also, has netgear stepped up their game recently? Back in the day netgear was junk... was very surprised to see so many places recommending their devices now!)



My main priority is reducing the amount of speed that is being lost via wifi... any advice on which device/s would best accomplish that?