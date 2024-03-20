Seeking Recommendations: Best RV Internet Options for Seamless Connectivity

Hey everyone,

I'm currently on the lookout for the best internet options for RVs that ensure smooth connectivity wherever the road takes me. Whether it's streaming movies, working remotely, or staying connected with loved ones, having reliable internet while traveling in my RV is essential.

I'd love to hear your suggestions and experiences with different internet setups for RVs. What solutions have you found to deliver the most seamless connectivity on the road? Factors such as signal strength, ease of setup, compatibility with different carriers, and any additional features are all important considerations.

Your insights and recommendations would be incredibly helpful as I navigate through the options available. Thanks in advance for your input!

I'd recommend plotting the course(s) you plan to take and then use the FCC's broadband map to see what covers the best in your area for the speed you want.
https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home

The big 3 (AT, VZ, TM) hotspots or portable satelitte (Starlink) would be your best obvious options. Starlink takes up some considerable RV space though. Generally Verizon has the most coverage but least 5G. TMO has the most 5G but the least coverage (in remote areas). ATT in the middle of both. There's a litany of leased line hot spot companies out there but they all use the big 3's networks for the most part.

No one carrier will be perfect for your request. Dead zones, cell tower failure or congestion, exterior interference and all that will vary everyone's experience. On your first trip, do a 30 day trial of a few examples and see who serves you best?
 
Visible phone with hotspot ran my old house at 5 mbps. I had it ran through a WISP router so that I could connect more than one device. Little workaround there but it worked great. 5mbps was enough and lighting fast vs dial up.
 
