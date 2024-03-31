Seeking Insight on Sakura Spirit Game

jameswilliam
n00b
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2024
- Messages
- 36
Hey everyone,
I recently started playing Sakura Spirit and I'm already hooked! However, I have a burning question that's been on my mind.
Can anyone shed some light on whether the choices you make in the game affect the storyline significantly?
I'm torn between different options and I'm curious to know if my decisions will lead to divergent paths or if it's more linear.
Also, without giving away any spoilers, are there any particularly memorable moments or characters that stood out to you during your playthrough?
I'd love to hear about your experiences and any tips you might have.
