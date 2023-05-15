Seeking help with weird slowness issue, Ryzen 7 3700X

The setup: Crosshair VII Hero WiFi on BIOS 0503, Ryzen 7 3700X CPU, Radeon 6800XT GPU, 16G of Corsair DDR4-3600 RAM, 512G m.2 Samsung 970 Pro SSD, 4TB HDD (just data storage), 850W Seasonic Focus Gold PSU, Asus 1080P IPS Monitor using DVi cable and DVi-to-Displayport adapter, Windows 11 Pro. The video card and CPU are custom loop liquid cooled with 2x240 rads with everything in serial, flowrate is plenty good. CPU temps idle at 35c in Windows, 42c in BIOS. GPU is similar



The problem: The computer sometimes out of the blue becomes extremely slow. Sometimes it works fine, sometimes for no known reason, it just goes to shit. As in, laggy, jumpy and unresponsive. EVEN THE BIOS -- As in I can literally watch the screen refresh when switching pages in the BIOS. Power cycling and unplugging the system for a few minutes does not effect this when it decides to be an ass. BIOS has been cleared to no effect. BIOS has been updated to 0503 using BIOS Flashback, to no effect. This happens at stock from CMOS settings.



Other than pulling the system entirely apart and testing each bit individually (I have multiple AM4 systems so I have parts, but I'd rather not tear one of them down unless I have to), I am unsure what else to try or what I should be looking at.



Anyone here want to pipe in on this?