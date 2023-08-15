Seeking Guidance on Audio Visual Setup for Home Theater

Hello all.



I'm reaching out to the community with an audiovisual question that I hope you can help me with. I'm in the process of setting up a home theater in my living space, and I'm looking to achieve the best possible audiovisual experience. I've got a TV with multiple connectivity options, and I'm considering connecting various devices like gaming consoles, Blu-ray players,



and streaming devices. However, I'm a bit overwhelmed by the different cables and connections available, such as HDMI, RCA, and optical cables. I'm also curious about optimizing sound quality through AV receivers and speaker placements.



If anyone has experience with AV setups, could you please share your insights? I'd appreciate recommendations on the best cables to use for different devices, insights on the pros and cons of different connection options, and any tips on achieving immersive audio quality. Additionally, if you've had success with specific AV receiver brands or suggestions on speaker



placement for optimal sound distribution, I'd love to hear about it.