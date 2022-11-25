seeking advice on AM4 motherboard for aournd 100 bucks

I got an older ryzen 1700 that since i bought it hte motherboard had some stability issues (Crashed in 20-40 mins of prime 95). i know its the motherboard cause a friend lend me a test mobob and it ran 16hours stable with that one.



My budget is around 100 bucks for a new one. i would love for it to be upgrade able to a newer generation of CPU since this might be my next upgrade

I currently have an ASRock X370 Gaming X



I'm brand agnostic

need 4 memory sockets as I need to get some more memory