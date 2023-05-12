Security Researcher Finds Coldplay Lyrics in Kingston SSD Firmware

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,317
Hrmph

"This isn't the first time we've seen strange, seemingly unrelated data hidden away in computer resource files. Last month we noted that Apple had been including a PDF of the Bitcoin whitepaper within every MacOS release since 2018. Apple's Bitcoin PDF has subsequently been removed."

1683872628180.png

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/security-researcher-finds-coldplay-lyrics-in-kingston-ssd-firmware
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top