Security concerns (remote access) while I'm in a fullscreen activity like a game or a movie

I'll get right to the question before I go on to explaining why I'm asking it and my story leading up to it. So while I'm in a fullscreen program and if someone succeeds in hacking using remote access into my pc and opens a program like email or my online bank account will I be automatically alerted to it by the hacked program popping up in a window in front of my game or movie?



I think a shorter version may help: When I'm in a fullscreen game and someone with remote access takes over another program will that program pop up in front so I'll notice it? And I realize there are many other warning systems I can learn about and use in case it happens like alert programs and so on.



I'm worried about long hours in fullscreen gaming and movies, if someone gets in with remote access. I realize most hacking into bank accounts and email is probably done by hackers in non remote access methods after they get passwords from malware installed days earlier. If that happens I think I can cover myself because I login and check my bank accounts and brokerage accounts every day so I can stop stock trades done by hackers a day before the stock transaction clears.



No it hasn't happened yet but just in case I check every day. If they transfer money by hacking a savings account then I probably stand a good chance of getting the money refunded by the bank if I notify them in less than 24 hours which is possible by checking bank balances once a day every day.



So hackers using remote access may try it possibly to make it look like I took the money out legally and not them. Although that may be a unlikely way for hackers to operate I want to know if I can keep watching movies and playing games in fullscreen, or not in fullscreen for that matter, without agonizing over the security issues.



edit: I have Norton security and an ATT Uverse router/modem, never use wifi, everything is wired on my 2 pc systems, although the wifi works if I were to use it.