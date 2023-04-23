Secure Time Retrieval/Sync (from HTTPS headers) for router and Windows?

Are there solutions for secure time retrieval for Windows OS like the one GrapheneOS provides, where it extracts time from HTTPS header instead of using NTP protocol? Some VPN applications rely on NTP protocol to synchronize time because correct time is needed for those VPN application to connect securely. That makes little sense because NTP protocl is very insecure...



What about Linux/Debian routers? Many of them do not preserve system time on reboot and use firmware-set date until actual/real date is retrieved from NTP server. If you don't have a local NTP server and no Internet connection, you are stuck with incorrect date. You can set it manually via SSH, but that means having to access router with incorrect date at least once. That opens doors for replay attacks and such. Time-sensitive 2FA authentication also stop working until time is retrieved (via NTP protocol)...



Also, how does this affect accessing pages via Firefox when fingerprint resistance is enabled? If such resistance is enabled, Firefox sets time to UTC, regardless of client machine time. In such a case, to what time zone should router be set? UTC to match Firefox or to client machine time (assuming client machine time = actual physical location time for both client machine and router)?