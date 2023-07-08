Secrets of a $182 Billion Chip Maker | Full Documentary

erek
AMD's Labs
"This tour of AMD's Austin Headquarters features labs from around the sprawling campus, allowing us a never-before-seen look at the tools used by a hundred-billion dollar chip designer. During these tours, we get to see unreleased prototypes - like vapor chamber heatspreaders, first-party direct die plates, and unnamed CPUs - while also learning about the technology and tools used to test and design AMD's Ryzen (Zen) processors. The tour goes through the Bring-Up Lab, the codename "red door" lab, a thermal engineering lab, the device failure analysis lab, and an IHS etching facility."
