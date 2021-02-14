Second video card not showing up (3090 + 3070)

mazeroth

I haven't ran dual video cards since the Voodoo2 days so bear with me. My main PC has a 3090 in it that I'm using to mine with Nicehash about 23 hours per day. A buddy of mine sold me his 3070 (since he landed his own 3090) and I figured why not, I'll throw it in my same rig and mine with 2 cards. 850w EVGA gold power supply. I threw it in my full-sized ATX motherboard's second full PCI slot, plugged both 8-pin connectors in and fired it up. It's lit up, the fans are spinning, but Windows 10 doesn't recognize it.

In Device Manager, I clicked on View - Show Hidden Devices

Then, the 3070 shows up under Display Adapters. However, it's grayed-out. Reseating the video card and rebooting the PC does nothing.

Any ideas?
 
Last edited:
Icecold

If you double click the 3070 in device manager does it have an error or message listed? Maybe something about being unable to start the device or something like that? Either way, I would start with reinstalling the Nvidia Driver if you haven't already, and see what happens. It should use the same driver you already have installed, but I've had to reinstall the driver when adding another card before on various PC's to get it to recognize and work properly.
 
