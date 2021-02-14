Second video card not showing up (3090 + 3070)

I haven't ran dual video cards since the Voodoo2 days so bear with me. My main PC has a 3090 in it that I'm using to mine with Nicehash about 23 hours per day. A buddy of mine sold me his 3070 (since he landed his own 3090) and I figured why not, I'll throw it in my same rig and mine with 2 cards. 850w EVGA gold power supply. I threw it in my full-sized ATX motherboard's second full PCI slot, plugged both 8-pin connectors in and fired it up. It's lit up, the fans are spinning, but Windows 10 doesn't recognize it.



In Device Manager, I clicked on View - Show Hidden Devices



Then, the 3070 shows up under Display Adapters. However, it's grayed-out. Reseating the video card and rebooting the PC does nothing.



Any ideas?