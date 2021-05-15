Second monitor vertical

I only use 1 monitor for now, but soon im gona buy a 4 k gaming monitor.

Then i want a secondary monitor vertical. I have a Samsung 27" SA650 syncmaster and i tryed

to turn it vertical but everything looked blurry and my eyes started to hurt from reading any text.

When it turns normal then there is no problems.



I know my monitor is old and only 60 hz but what kind of monitors do people use for verticals today ?

Im sure they dont use a expensive gaming monitor for that purpose but it looks like a standart one.