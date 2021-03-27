Seasonic warranty for coil whine.

So today i noticed my new Seasonic FOCUS PX-850 platinum psu developed a loud ass coil whine while gaming. It is pretty damn bad. Does the warranty cover coil whine. I didn't see anything on there site about it.
 
what are the rest of your specs, pushing it hard? and probably not, its not really a fault, just an annoyance.
 
pendragon1 said:
what are the rest of your specs, pushing it hard? and probably not, its not really a fault, just an annoyance.
3080 with a 5950x on a Gigabyte x570 master. Fully water cooled. I replaced a 750w Seasonic focus gold with this unit. There was no coil whine with that PSU. It is coming from the PSU. My system is pretty dead quite and can isolate it. It doesn't whine while mining. After I noticed it I tried several games and they all cause the whine as soon as the game loads up. It is out of the return window so I can't send it back to amazon.
 
