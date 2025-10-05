  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Seasonic Vertex GX-1200W 80+ Gold ATX 3.0 PSU for $115 @ Woot

MSRP is normally in the $200 range. Deal: https://sellout.woot.com/offers/seasonic-electronics-vertex-gx-1200w-psu
  • "*High Efficiency, 80 PLUS® Gold Certified
  • *ATX 3.0 and 16-Pin Gen 5 PCIe Cable (12VHPWR)
  • *Fully Modular Cabling Design
  • *135 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) Fan
  • *Seasonic Hybrid Silent Fan Control
  • *Highly Reliable Japanese 105 °C Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
  • *Tight Voltage Regulation (12 V, 5 V and 3.3 V) [± 3 %]
  • *Ample +12 V Output
  • *DC to DC Converter Design
  • *Cable-free Connection Design
  • *Gold-Plated High Current Terminals (MB, CPU and PCIe)
  • *12 Years Warranty
 
