Seasonic Vertex GX-1200W 80+ Gold ATX 3.0 PSU for $115 @ Woot

MSRP is normally in the $200 range. Deal: https://sellout.woot.com/offers/seasonic-electronics-vertex-gx-1200w-psu
- "*High Efficiency, 80 PLUS® Gold Certified
- *ATX 3.0 and 16-Pin Gen 5 PCIe Cable (12VHPWR)
- *Fully Modular Cabling Design
- *135 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) Fan
- *Seasonic Hybrid Silent Fan Control
- *Highly Reliable Japanese 105 °C Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
- *Tight Voltage Regulation (12 V, 5 V and 3.3 V) [± 3 %]
- *Ample +12 V Output
- *DC to DC Converter Design
- *Cable-free Connection Design
- *Gold-Plated High Current Terminals (MB, CPU and PCIe)
- *12 Years Warranty