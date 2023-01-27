Seasonic SS-660XP2 660W Platinum Supply Works But Fails Under Normal Load - Repairable?

Bought this Seasonic SS-660XP2 in 2014 and of course it is failing just out of warranty. Under normal load (generally under 100W) it works fine and will run "forever." If I run a graphics card heavy (300-400W total load), within a few hours (sometimes within 30 minutes or so, sometimes after a few hours), the PS just dies. If I toggle the power switch on the unit I am able to turn the PC back on.



I realize this is almost a throw away item, but might this be repairable? On one hand, it mostly works, but on the other hand, the problem doesn't show itself until a certain point. Not sure if this is thermal or not, but the fan does appear to still be operational. Hate to throw it away if it's possible to fix fairly easily. I'm an EE but not a technician and not power supply/CCA specialist but I have access to technicians who can do the work. Sometimes it can be as simple as replacing capacitors. I haven't opened it up yet.