This cable has two motherboard connectors, one with 2 pins and one with 6 pins. The 6 pin connector plugs in no problem to my ASUS ROG x670e Strix-EA motherboard 8 pin connector ATX_12V_1 or ATX_12V_2, but I can’t get the 2 pin cable to plug into either side of that connector. Is the motherboard still going to get all the power it needs?