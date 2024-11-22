Seasonic PSU's are the best!

I just wanted to share this, it might be a long story but it's good. A little over 2 years ago I built my son a gaming PC. A 5800x cpu and my old gtx 1070 I had kicking around. I also had a Seasonic PSU laying around, I even bought it used so it had to be at least 5 years old at this point minimum. I had upgraded my 3060 for a 4070 Ti so I gave him my old 3060 which was a decent upgrade from a 1070 but I knew for Christmas 2023 my parents were getting him a 4k monitor so that wasn't going to be enough anymore. So, I was keeping my eye out for something like a 3080 for him, when a guy listed a 3090 Ti FTW3 for $800. That was such a good deal a year ago I decided to scarf that up and give my son a crazy surprise. He practically cried when he opened the box, he was in utter shock. Anyway, he gamed on that for about 6 months but he had money burning a hole in his pocket and he wanted to upgrade to a 4090. The 3090 Ti ran so hot, it was like a furnace for his room and he used software that said sometimes the power consumption was over 600w just for the card. So, we sold the 3090 Ti for like $900 even 6 months after I bought it lol and found a 4090 for $1500. This was spring of 2024 now, and once again he had money burning a hole in his pocket and he wanted to upgrade to a 14700k build. I told him, well, your power supply is pretty old and it's only an 850w so given the CPU will consume more power than the 5800k I think you should upgrade to a 1000w PSU. So he bought a 1k seasonic, but when we went to build the the PC to my utter shock when we were pulling everything out the old power supply was only a 750w!!!! This whole time I thought it was 850, but he was going hardcore on a 3090 Ti and then a 4090 for almost a year on a 6+ year old 750w power supply!!!! I will only buy seasonic from now on, this was a true testament to their build quality for sure.