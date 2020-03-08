Hello. Will that psu will be fine? Seasonic Prime TX 750 - 80 PLUS TITANIUM.



Rest pc 9700K 32GB DDR GSKILL 2080 RTX SUPER WATERFORCE



Second question. Seasonic Prime Ultra Platinum vs Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium. I dont see that psus in shop. Only TX model. Tx is better?

Seasonic PRIME TX-750 80Plus Titanium 750W

