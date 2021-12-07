SeaSonic Prime TX-750, $125-$20MIR @ Newegg

Grebuloner
Seasonic Prime TX-750, 80+ Titanium, 12 year warranty. Normally $210, at $124.99 w/o rebate this is the lowest it's been in ages. $20MIR eligibility expires on the 13th, so the discount might end then, too.
Probably the best 750W PSU you can get. Picked one up for a spare/future build.
