Seasonic Prime SSR-1300PD

Psycrow

Psycrow

Feb 26, 2010
522
Hi

I got a new Seasonic Prime SSR-1300PD for my 2 month new pc.

And im using the hybrid mode for fanless sillent mode.
But it seems like the fan starts to spin/load even when im posting on forums or opens google to seach with.

Then it suddenly starts to spin for 5 mins and then its sillent for 5-10 mins.This loop seems to go on.
So if im playing games or browsing then it happens..is this normal ?

Hybrid mode = 5 min fan spin and 5 mins fanless sillent mode.
Isent the fan gona stay sillent until i start playing games ?

Im using balanced power mode where my cpu is idle when i barly use my pc.
So its idle 800 mhz where around 5-10 % cpu is being used.

My specs

11900k Intel
3080 ti Auros OC extreme
32 G skill trident z
Asus maximus extreme XIII
Seasonic Prime SSR-1300PD
3 x 980 m.2 samsung
Several rgb leds
7 Riing quad case fans
 
J

jmilcher

Feb 3, 2008
5,465
This is normal behavior. It does not stay silent all the time regardless of load.
 
Psycrow

Psycrow

Feb 26, 2010
522
jmilcher said:
This is normal behavior. It does not stay silent all the time regardless of load.
Ok so this 5 minute loop cycle is normal in hybrid mode ?
even if im playing games or browsing. I nocticed in games it also does this loop.
It dosent matter what i do then this 5 min loop cycle goes on for ever.

It was my understanding that the psu would be sillent until i was playing games or watching movies.
 
J

jmilcher

Feb 3, 2008
5,465
Psycrow said:
Ok so this 5 minute loop cycle is normal in hybrid mode ?
even if im playing games or browsing. I nocticed in games it also does this loop.
It dosent matter what i do then this 5 min loop cycle goes on for ever.

It was my understanding that the psu would be sillent until i was playing games or watching movies.
Mine stays on when there is enough load IE when I am gaming or rendering. When I am idle it appears to cycle every few 5-10 mins. I will have to see what mode mine is in. Regardless mine is nearly silent even when I am gaming. I have a 5000d airflow case.
 
Psycrow

Psycrow

Feb 26, 2010
522
jmilcher said:
Mine stays on when there is enough load IE when I am gaming or rendering. When I am idle it appears to cycle every few 5-10 mins. I will have to see what mode mine is in. Regardless mine is nearly silent even when I am gaming. I have a 5000d airflow case.
You prolly have hybrid mode enabled if it does the cycle 5-10 min like mine do. Its not loud but i can hear it when the music is off and i sit near the pc on my desk to read on forums before bed time. Then i notice it mostly.
 
J

jmilcher

Feb 3, 2008
5,465
Psycrow said:
You prolly have hybrid mode enabled if it does the cycle 5-10 min like mine do. Its not loud but i can hear it when the music is off and i sit near the pc on my desk to read on forums before bed time. Then i notice it mostly.
I wouldnt worry about it. They are rock solid power supplies. And my case is nearly open air and I hardly notice it and sit a foot away and have a loud video card.
 
Psycrow

Psycrow

Feb 26, 2010
522
jmilcher said:
I wouldnt worry about it. They are rock solid power supplies. And my case is nearly open air and I hardly notice it and sit a foot away and have a loud video card.
Yes ur right its a solid and good psu. I had 3 of em for my last builds. My system runs fine tho. I just wish it would be 100 % sillent in the evenings when i chill and read forums :D
 
