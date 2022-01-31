Hi



I got a new Seasonic Prime SSR-1300PD for my 2 month new pc.



And im using the hybrid mode for fanless sillent mode.

But it seems like the fan starts to spin/load even when im posting on forums or opens google to seach with.



Then it suddenly starts to spin for 5 mins and then its sillent for 5-10 mins.This loop seems to go on.

So if im playing games or browsing then it happens..is this normal ?



Hybrid mode = 5 min fan spin and 5 mins fanless sillent mode.

Isent the fan gona stay sillent until i start playing games ?



Im using balanced power mode where my cpu is idle when i barly use my pc.

So its idle 800 mhz where around 5-10 % cpu is being used.



My specs



11900k Intel

3080 ti Auros OC extreme

32 G skill trident z

Asus maximus extreme XIII

Seasonic Prime SSR-1300PD

3 x 980 m.2 samsung

Several rgb leds

7 Riing quad case fans