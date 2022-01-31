Psycrow
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2010
- Messages
- 522
Hi
I got a new Seasonic Prime SSR-1300PD for my 2 month new pc.
And im using the hybrid mode for fanless sillent mode.
But it seems like the fan starts to spin/load even when im posting on forums or opens google to seach with.
Then it suddenly starts to spin for 5 mins and then its sillent for 5-10 mins.This loop seems to go on.
So if im playing games or browsing then it happens..is this normal ?
Hybrid mode = 5 min fan spin and 5 mins fanless sillent mode.
Isent the fan gona stay sillent until i start playing games ?
Im using balanced power mode where my cpu is idle when i barly use my pc.
So its idle 800 mhz where around 5-10 % cpu is being used.
My specs
11900k Intel
3080 ti Auros OC extreme
32 G skill trident z
Asus maximus extreme XIII
Seasonic Prime SSR-1300PD
3 x 980 m.2 samsung
Several rgb leds
7 Riing quad case fans
I got a new Seasonic Prime SSR-1300PD for my 2 month new pc.
And im using the hybrid mode for fanless sillent mode.
But it seems like the fan starts to spin/load even when im posting on forums or opens google to seach with.
Then it suddenly starts to spin for 5 mins and then its sillent for 5-10 mins.This loop seems to go on.
So if im playing games or browsing then it happens..is this normal ?
Hybrid mode = 5 min fan spin and 5 mins fanless sillent mode.
Isent the fan gona stay sillent until i start playing games ?
Im using balanced power mode where my cpu is idle when i barly use my pc.
So its idle 800 mhz where around 5-10 % cpu is being used.
My specs
11900k Intel
3080 ti Auros OC extreme
32 G skill trident z
Asus maximus extreme XIII
Seasonic Prime SSR-1300PD
3 x 980 m.2 samsung
Several rgb leds
7 Riing quad case fans