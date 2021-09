Seasonic PRIME GX-750 750W 80+ Gold Fully Modular Power Supply via Newegg for $88 AC + MIR

Seasonic PRIME GX-750 750W 80+ Gold Full Modular Power Supply. This was a pretty hot deal when it was $97 AR about a month ago, so this one is even better: https://www.newegg.com/seasonic-pri...2-750w/p/N82E16817151206?Item=N82E16817151206 Use promo code SEAS534547C for 25% off at checkoutThen $25 MIR here: http://images10.newegg.com/uploadfilesfornewegg/rebate/SH/SeaSonic17-151-206Sep11Sep1221jd56.pdf Should come out to about $88.24SeaSonicPRIME Ultra GoldPRIME GX-750 (SSR-750GD2)Intel ATX 12 V750W135 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan20+4PinSingle4 x 6+2-PinFull Modular80 PLUS GOLD CertifiedYes12 years limited