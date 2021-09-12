Seasonic PRIME GX-750 750W 80+ Gold Fully Modular Power Supply via Newegg for $88 AC + MIR

SPARTAN VI
Seasonic PRIME GX-750 750W 80+ Gold Full Modular Power Supply. This was a pretty hot deal when it was $97 AR about a month ago, so this one is even better: https://www.newegg.com/seasonic-pri...2-750w/p/N82E16817151206?Item=N82E16817151206
Use promo code SEAS534547C for 25% off at checkout
Then $25 MIR here: http://images10.newegg.com/uploadfilesfornewegg/rebate/SH/SeaSonic17-151-206Sep11Sep1221jd56.pdf
Should come out to about $88.24
Model
Brand SeaSonic
Series PRIME Ultra Gold
Model PRIME GX-750 (SSR-750GD2)
Details
Type Intel ATX 12 V
Maximum Power 750W
Fans 135 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan
Main Connector 20+4Pin
+12V Rails Single
PCI-Express Connector 4 x 6+2-Pin
SATA Power Connector 8
Modular Full Modular
Energy-Efficient 80 PLUS GOLD Certified
Over Voltage Protection Yes
Warranty 12 years limited
