Seasonic PRIME GX-750 750W 80+ Gold Full Modular Power Supply via Newegg for $97.99 AC + MIR

Seasonic PRIME GX-750 750W 80+ Gold Full Modular Power Supply: https://www.newegg.com/seasonic-pri...2-750w/p/N82E16817151206?Item=N82E16817151206
Use code 86WK3BTS83 for an instant $32 off, subtotal $127.99.
Then use this $30 mail-in rebate to bring it down to $97.99.
Mail in Rebate offer expires on 8/16/21. Limit 1 per household
Model
Brand SeaSonic
Series PRIME Ultra Gold
Model PRIME GX-750 (SSR-750GD2)
Details
Type Intel ATX 12 V
Maximum Power 750W
Fans 135 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan
Main Connector 20+4Pin
+12V Rails Single
PCI-Express Connector 4 x 6+2-Pin
SATA Power Connector 8
Modular Full Modular
Energy-Efficient 80 PLUS GOLD Certified
Over Voltage Protection Yes
Warranty 12 years limited
It appears to be a newer revision based on the Seasonic Focus platform. Last time I mailed-in a Seasonic rebate was on a Prime Ultra 550W unit, and they mailed a prepaid debit card within about 6 weeks.
