Seasonic PRIME GX-750 750W 80+ Gold Full Modular Power Supply via Newegg for $97.99 AC + MIR

Seasonic PRIME GX-750 750W 80+ Gold Full Modular Power Supply: https://www.newegg.com/seasonic-pri...2-750w/p/N82E16817151206?Item=N82E16817151206 Use code 86WK3BTS83 for an instant $32 off, subtotal $127.99.Then use this $30 mail-in rebate to bring it down to $97.99.Mail in Rebate offer expires on 8/16/21. Limit 1 per householdSeaSonicPRIME Ultra GoldPRIME GX-750 (SSR-750GD2)Intel ATX 12 V750W135 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan20+4PinSingle4 x 6+2-PinFull Modular80 PLUS GOLD CertifiedYes12 years limitedIt appears to be a newer revision based on the Seasonic Focus platform. Last time I mailed-in a Seasonic rebate was on a Prime Ultra 550W unit, and they mailed a prepaid debit card within about 6 weeks.