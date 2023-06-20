Seasonic Launches Updated Prime PX and Prime TX ATX 3.0 Power Supplies

Seasonic seems pretty decent but their older units weren’t all up to the task of supporting an RTX 3099 back in the day

“The Prime PX is rated for 80 Plus Platinum and the Prime TX for 80 Plus Titanium and this appears to be the only major difference between the two models. Other interesting features include a 135 mm fan with fluid dynamic bearings and a digital hybrid fan control, as well as a bundles basic PSU tester. Both models also come with a 12 year warranty. Price wise, the Prime PX-1600 will retail for US$509.99/€459.99, with the Prime TX-1300 going for US$519.99/€479.99 and finally the Prime TX-1600 will set you back US$609.99/€549.99, suggesting a steep price premium for only a marginally more efficient PSU.”

1687260967340.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/310278/...-prime-px-and-prime-tx-atx-3-0-power-supplies
 
I can't see dropping 5-600 on a PSU. As much as I like Seasonic thats getting waaay into the area of unreasonable.
 
